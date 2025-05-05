Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Orioles.
Pasquantino fell a triple short of the cycle Sunday, highlighted by a solo homer in the seventh inning. The first baseman has been heating up over his past 10 games, slugging four home runs with eight RBI and seven runs scored. While his overall slash line remains underwhelming at .197/.252/.386 across 143 plate appearances, he's provided some pop with six long balls and 22 RBI on the year.
