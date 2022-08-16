Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-2 loss against the Twins.

For the second game in a row, the rookie slugged a home run to bring his total on the season to eight. Pasquantino has been on a tear since the beginning of August, slashing .356/.388/.711 with a 10.2% strikeout rate after slashing .219/.322/,324 with a 15.7% strikeout rate up to this point. The recent surge is likely a product of him getting accustomed to the big league, and he should continue to contribute to fantasy lineups the rest of the way.

