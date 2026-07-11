Royals' Zion Rose: Snagged with sixth pick

The Royals selected Rose with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Rose is a catcher turned outfielder who excelled in three years at Louisville. He walked more than he struck out as a freshman and junior and he had his best power season (13 homers, .242 ISO) as a sophomore. Rose has untapped potential if he can embrace an air-pull approach in pro ball, as he hits too many balls into the ground while making contact with too many pitches out of the zone. Despite measuring in at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he is a plus runner and stole 55 bases in 102 games the past two seasons. He was announced as a center fielder, although left field may be a better fit in time.