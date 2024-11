Atlanta non-tendered Salinas (shoulder) on Friday.

Salinas was claimed off waivers from the Athletics on Nov. 1, but his tenure with Atlanta will now come to an end after roughly three weeks. The 23-year-old logged a 3.68 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with Double-A Midland last season, though he is expected to miss the first half of the 2025 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery in late July.