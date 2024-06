Triple-A Las Vegas placed Salinas on its 7-day injured list June 2 with an unspecified injury.

Salinas was deactivated just three days after he was roughed up for four earned runs on three hits and five walks over 2.1 innings in his return to the Pacific Coast League after he had made his prior three starts with Double-A Midland. The 23-year-old righty owns a 4.60 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 50:34 K:BB in 43 innings overall between Las Vegas and Midland this season.