Ryan Vogelsong: Steps away from baseball
Vogelsong will officially announce his retirement Sunday during a ceremony in San Francisco in advance of the Giants' game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Vogelsong hasn't pitched anywhere this season after being cut by the Twins in spring training following his failed bid to win an Opening Day roster spot. The 39-year-old didn't draw much interest elsewhere, so he'll hang up his spikes and retire as a member of the Giants, with whom he won two World Series and earned his only All-Star nod in 2011. Vogelsong retires with a career 61-75 record, 4.48 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 289 big-league appearances (179 starts).
