The Athletics released Newcomb on Saturday.

Newcomb was DFA'd by Oakland on Tuesday after he allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings with the major-league team. He's been relatively successful in Triple-A, posting a 3.22 ERA in 36.1 innings over the past two seasons, so he shouldn't have trouble securing a minor-league deal. However, he would likely need to show sustained success in Triple-A before getting another chance in the big leagues.