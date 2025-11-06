Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Stuart Fairchild: Chooses free agency
Fairchild cleared waivers and elected free agency Thursday.
Fairchild will test the open market after being designated for assignment earlier this week. The outfielder appeared in 28 big-league games this season -- all for Atlanta -- and slashed .216/.273/.333 across 55 plate appearances.