Hernandez and the Dodgers are working to "nail the final details of a contract," David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
No agreement is in place just yet, but bringing back Hernandez would be a significant upgrade to a Dodgers outfield that currently features Tommy Edman, Andy Pages and James Outman. Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 in the regular season with a career-high 33 home runs, 84 runs scored and 99 RBI during his first campaign with Los Angeles, and remaining in a lineup that boasts Shohei Ohtani (shoulder), Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts would certainly help Hernandez achieve similar totals in 2025.
More News
-
Teoscar Hernandez: Passes on qualifying offer•
-
Teoscar Hernandez: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Ties career high with 32nd homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Secures 30-homer season•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Not starting Thursday•