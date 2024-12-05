Hernandez and the Dodgers are working to "nail the final details of a contract," David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

No agreement is in place just yet, but bringing back Hernandez would be a significant upgrade to a Dodgers outfield that currently features Tommy Edman, Andy Pages and James Outman. Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 in the regular season with a career-high 33 home runs, 84 runs scored and 99 RBI during his first campaign with Los Angeles, and remaining in a lineup that boasts Shohei Ohtani (shoulder), Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts would certainly help Hernandez achieve similar totals in 2025.