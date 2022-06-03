site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Nearing rehab assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Baddoo (oblique) will start a rehab assignment with High-A West Michigan soon, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Triple-A Toledo outfield is pretty crowded, so Baddoo will rehab with a different Tigers affiliate. Once healthy, he could earn a call-up later this summer.
