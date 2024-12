The Tigers designated Baddoo for assignment Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With the signing of Alex Cobb becoming official Tuesday, the Tigers needed to create room on their 40-man roster, so Baddoo will end up as the roster casualty. Baddoo slashed just .137/.220/.301 in 31 big-league games last season, though his .758 OPS and 29 stolen bases in Triple-A could be enough to attract attention from another organization.