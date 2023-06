Ibanez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win against Atlanta.

Ibanez finally put the Tigers on the board with his solo shot in the seventh inning. He produced three hits in a game for the first time since May 3 but still owns an unsightly .202/.239/.375 slash line. Ibanez has 11 extra-base hits (three home runs) and 12 runs scored through 109 plate appearances.