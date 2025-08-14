The Tigers recalled Horn from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Since his last MLB appearance July 6, Horn has allowed three runs (one earned) over 10 innings while striking out 12 batters and walking three. He'll now be called upon to provide Detroit with a fresh bullpen arm to replace Sawyer Gipson-Long, who was optioned to Toledo in a corresponding move. Horn will presumably pitch in middle relief while with the Tigers.