Tigers' Bailey Horn: Slated for TJ surgery

Horn (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Horn has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from an arthroscopic procedure he underwent on his left elbow during the offseason. He was cleared to begin throwing in late May, but progress in his recovery has been slow, so he'll go under the knife once again to address the issue. He'll officially miss the entire 2026 campaign as a result, and the timing of his surgery makes it likely that he'll miss most, if not all, of the 2027 season as well.