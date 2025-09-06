Horn (0-1) allowed a run in an inning of relief to take the loss Friday against the White Sox. He struck out one.

Horn allowed a run for just the second time in seven MLB appearances this season, which saddled him with his first loss as well. The 27-year-old lefty has spent most of the year with Triple-A Toledo, and while he's generally pitched well when given a chance by the Tigers, he doesn't have a particularly fantasy-friendly role at the moment.