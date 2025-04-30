Hanifee (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the Astros. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Detroit starter Jackson Jobe only managed to cover four innings, which opened the door for Hanifee to earn his second win out of the bullpen this season. The righty has been stellar for the Tigers, allowing just two earned runs across 16.1 innings while notching 12 strikeouts. After posting a 1.84 ERA during the regular season last year, Hanifee has carved out a role as a reliable reliever in Detroit.