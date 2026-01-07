The Tigers signed Smith to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Smith will get $1.5 million if in the majors, with $250,000 more available in incentives. The 25-year-old spent most of 2025 at Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization, posting a 7.08 ERA and 26:12 K:BB over 20.1 frames. Smith made 50 relief appearances between the Marlins and Orioles in 2024, holding a 4.95 ERA and 46:12 K:BB across 56.1 innings. He'll likely begin the upcoming season in the bullpen at Triple-A Toledo.