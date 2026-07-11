Tigers' Cameron Flukey: Snagged by Detroit

The Tigers selected Flukey with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Flukey had a strong track record (three years with a K-BB% over 21%) of dominating with his upper-90s fastball and big downer curveball at Coastal Carolina, including a run to the College World Series in 2025. He missed a couple months early this season with a rib stress fracture, but returned in April with his usual stuff, although he didn't pitch deep into games. A lanky 6-foot-6 righty with an athletic delivery and a high release point, Flukey has room to add 10-15 pounds of muscle to his 210-pound frame, and he will probably add a tick to his fastball with pro instruction regardless. There is some concern from pro scouts that he doesn't have great feel for spin and won't end up with a plus breaking ball in the pros, and his changeup needs further refinement, so Flukey's upside may be capped as a mid-rotation starter.