The Tigers optioned Lee to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Lee has appeared in five games since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo on April 22. After allowing zero earned runs across his first 4.1 innings in the majors, he gave up his first run in Detroit's 10-2 game one win of Thursday's doubleheader against Colorado. The 26-year-old pitched two innings and allowed the run on one hit with two strikeouts. Having just been utilized in game one, the righty is being recalled so the Tigers can recall an extra bat in Brewer Hicklen for game two.