Blue Jays' Chase Lee: Collects 10th-inning save

Lee recorded his first career big-league save Wednesday, giving up one unearned run on one hit in the 10th inning of a 5-4 win over the Astros. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

Tyler Rogers worked the eighth inning and Louis Varland the ninth to keep the game tied at 3-3, leaving Lee as the surprise recipient of a save chance after the Blue Jays took a lead in the top of the 10th. The right-hander did allow the phantom runner to score on a Yordan Alvarez single, but Lee wound up needing just five pitches (all strikes) to finish things out. While he's had success at Triple-A Buffalo this season, Lee's 6.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 1:4 K:BB through 4.1 MLB innings this season will limit him to a lower-leverage role for the most part.