Shreve was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday.

Will Vest (leg) is back from the injured list in a corresponding move. Shreve had pitched to a 4.79 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB through 41.1 innings (47 appearances) this season out of the Detroit bullpen. The 33-year-old lefty reliever could draw interest on waivers.