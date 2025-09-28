Paddack will draw the start on the mound in Sunday's game against Boston, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Paddack will replace Tarik Skubal on the rubber in Game 162 after Detroit secured a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing the team the rest their ace in the regular-season finale. Since being acquired from the Twins in July, Paddack has posted a 6.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB in 42.2 innings over 11 appearances. He was moved to the bullpen earlier this month but should be able to provide the Tigers with a decent amount of length after tossing five innings of long relief in his most recent appearance Sept. 19 versus Atlanta.