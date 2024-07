The Red Sox traded Weins to Detroit in exchange for Trey Wingenter.

The Tigers will swap the 30-year-old Wingenter for a 23-year-old in Weins, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 first-year-player draft. Weins has appeared in 19 games with Boston's Single-A affiliate, posting a 4.81 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 24.1 innings. He's picked up three saves in five chances.