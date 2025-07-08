Tigers' Colt Keith: Big effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keith went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rays.
Keith batted leadoff and delivered his second three-hit effort of the season, which included his seventh home run of the year. His other three-hit performance came just five days ago, and the 23-year-old is now batting a robust .450 this month with five extra-base knocks across six games. The left-hand hitting Keith is still sitting regularly against southpaws, but the youngster is developing into a dynamic offensive player when facing righties.
