Tigers' Colt Keith: Blasts eighth home run

Keith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-2 win over the Phillies.

Keith is off to a nice start in the power department this month, as he now has three home runs in seven July games. Overall, the 24-year-old has tallied all eight of his long balls this season in his last 23 contests after failing to go deep at all over the first 62 games of the year. Keith is building some momentum heading into the second half and starting to emerge as a useful fantasy asset due to his ability to leave the yard.