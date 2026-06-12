Tigers' Colt Keith: Blasts first 2026 home run

Keith went 2-for-4 with a home run, an additional run scored and three total RBI in Thursday's 11-0 win over the Twins. He also stole a base.

Keith had an RBI single in the fourth inning, then went deep with a runner on in the sixth, which was his first home run of the season. The 24-year-old snapped a mini 0-for-8 slump over his previous three games, and he's now batting .262 with a .647 OPS across 63 contests this year. Keith is making good enough contact at the plate, though the limited power output has kept his OPS down so far.