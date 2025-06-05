Keith, who is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, recently began taking pregame reps at third base and is now considered an available option at the position, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports."Just giving [Keith] different looks on ground balls," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday. "He used to play third base a little bit, so it's not that foreign to him. You may see him there from time to time. We'll see."

Keith saw the majority of his playing time at third base in the minors, but due to concerns about his throwing after he suffered a labrum injury in his right shoulder in July 2022, he hasn't played the position at all since reaching the big leagues in 2024 and has instead served as a second baseman, first baseman or designated hitter. The Tigers never fully closed the door on Keith getting a look at third base, however, and the 23-year-old appears poised to get an opportunity to prove he can hold up defensively at the hot corner while Detroit looks to extract more offense from the position. Zach McKinstry, Andy Ibanez and Javier Baez have all received double-digit starts at third base this season, but with Ibanez typically being used as a short-side platoon player and with McKinstry and Baez both beginning to see their production at the plate trend down, Keith could represent a notable upgrade. Since May 1, Keith is slashing .293/.333/.500 with three home runs, 13 RBI and 18 runs in 27 games.