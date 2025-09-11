Keith went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Yankees.

Keith began the game on the bench with New York starting lefty Carlos Rodon before entering as a pinch hitter in the ninth and promptly taking Luke Weaver deep with a runner on for his 13th home run of the season, tying his total from the regular season last year as a rookie. It was Keith's first home run since Aug. 26, and he's batting just .154 in 12 games since then. Despite the slump, he should remain in the lineup most days against righties.