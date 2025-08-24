Keith was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals due to an illness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Keith had been slated to start at third base and bat leadoff, but Zach McKinstry will instead get the nod at the hot corner Sunday, while center fielder Wenceel Perez sets the table for Detroit. Assuming the illness isn't anything too debilitating, Keith should have a good chance at returning to the lineup for Monday's series opener in Sacramento versus the Athletics. Keith had followed up a recent five-game hitting streak by going 0-for-8 with one walk and five strikeouts over his last three starts.