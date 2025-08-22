Keith is adjusting well to playing third base this season and could be the Tigers' long-term solution at the position, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Despite coming up through the minors as a third baseman, Keith spent most of his 2024 rookie season playing second. This year, the Tigers had designs on him playing first, but Spencer Torkelson's resurgence eventually pushed Keith back over to the hot corner. The 24-year-old is reacclimating well defensively, and he's also been producing at the plate, posting a .301/.379/.488 slash line since the start of July. Detroit reportedly pursued Alex Bregman and others this past offseason to slot in at third, but with Keith looking comfortable, he could lock down the starting role for the foreseeable future given his age and offensive upside.