Cameron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Cameron put Detroit ahead with a solo shot in the fourth inning. In the eighth, he walked and stole second base before scoring on an Isaac Paredes sacrifice fly. Cameron was quiet when he first got called up, but he's now hit safely in his last five games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with two home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in that span. The 24-year-old is seeing a part-time role for now, but more success at the plate could earn him a larger share of the workload in center field.