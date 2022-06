Cameron (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Cameron spent over two weeks on the COVID-19 IL for contact-tracing-related reasons, but he began a rehab assignment in Toledo on Thursday. The 25-year-old went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts during his rehab stint and will remain with the minor-league club now that he's been reinstated.