Hill is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Hill will be on the bench for the second game in a row with manager A.J. Hinch electing to reward Daz Cameron with another start in center field after the 25-year-old recorded a pair of hits and an RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over Cleveland. Cameron and Hill are likely to continue sharing time in the outfield until Austin Meadows (vertigo) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.