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Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Belts two homers in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dingler went 4-for-5 with two homers, three total RBI and three total runs scored in Monday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Dingler was a driving force in the win, launching solo homers in the first and eighth innings before delivering an RBI single in the 10th frame to give the Tigers a 6-5 lead. It has been a breakout 2026 campaign for the 27-year-old, though Monday's long balls were his first since June 25. Overall, the catcher is slashing .268/.332/.524 with 21 homers, 63 RBI and 52 runs scored across 91 contests.

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