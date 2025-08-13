Dingler went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the White Sox.

Dingler went deep against Chicago reliever Tyler Gilbert in the seventh inning for his 11th home run of the season. The Detroit catcher is batting just .194 this month in 11 games, though he's at least mustered two long balls. On the year, Dingler has a solid .272/.319/.429 slash line in 92 games, and he's emerged as Detroit's primary backstop with Jake Rogers filling a reserve role.