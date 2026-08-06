Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Power surge continues Thursday

Dingler went 3-for-6 with a home run, an additional run scored and three total RBI in Thursday's 11-0 win over the Mariners.

Dingler continued his impressive power surge as he led Detroit's offensive onslaught Thursday. The slugging backstop has gone deep in three straight games and has four homers across his last six contests, pushing him up to 26 for the season. Dingler came into the year with 14 career long balls at the MLB level, so he has certainly far exceeded expectations so far. The 27-year-old is second in the majors in home runs among catchers, and he leads his position group with 78 RBI.