Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Powers offense with two home runs

Dingler went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, two additional runs scored and four total RBI in Monday's 10-9 win over the Rays.

Dingler led the charge Monday with his best all-around game of the season, hitting two of Detroit's five home runs as a team in the offensive showcase. The catcher is now up to 13 long balls for the year, which ties his tally from the entire 2025 regular season. Dingler has struggled to make consistent contact recently with a .189 batting average over his last 15 games before Monday, but his power potential certainly helps offset that. Among MLB catchers, Dingler is second in home runs behind Shea Langeliers, who has gone deep 14 times.