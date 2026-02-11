Dingler will be eased into spring training after undergoing arthroscopic right elbow surgery, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's unclear when exactly Dingler had the operation, but he had a similar surgery two years ago and does not expect to be sidelined for much of camp. Dingler -- who won a Gold Glove in 2025 -- should be fine for Opening Day, but if his recovery lags, Jake Rogers would step in as the Tigers' primary catcher.