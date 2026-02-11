Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Recovering from elbow scope
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dingler will be eased into spring training after undergoing arthroscopic right elbow surgery, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It's unclear when exactly Dingler had the operation, but he had a similar surgery two years ago and does not expect to be sidelined for much of camp. Dingler -- who won a Gold Glove in 2025 -- should be fine for Opening Day, but if his recovery lags, Jake Rogers would step in as the Tigers' primary catcher.
More News
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Homers in series-clinching win•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Resting for regular-season finale•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Getting breather•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Sitting out Friday•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Collects two RBI vs. Bronx Bombers•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Idle Sunday•