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Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Resting up Wednesday
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Dingler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
He'll be getting a routine day off after starting behind the plate in each of the Tigers' last four games. Jake Rogers will handle catching duties for Detroit while Dingler rests.
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