Dingler (elbow) is scheduled to throw to bases this week as part of his rehab program for the arthroscopic right elbow procedure he underwent in the offseason, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers are easing the young catcher along in his throwing program as he ramps back up from the elbow procedure, but he's otherwise able to perform all baseball activities. With that in mind, Dingler could be able to make his spring debut early in the Tigers' Grapefruit League schedule as a designated hitter, though it's unclear when he'll be ready to catch in games.