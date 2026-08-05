Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Smacks solo shot in win

Dingler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

This was Dingler's fourth multi-hit effort in his last eight games, a span in which he has gone 11-for-40 (.275) with two homers and seven RBI. That's right in line with the catcher's season-long production -- he's hitting .272 with an .855 OPS through 104 contests. Dingler has added 24 homers, 73 RBI, 60 runs scored, 22 doubles and two triples to cement his place as one of the top offensive catchers in the league this year.