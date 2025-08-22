The Tigers selected Sommers' contract from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sommers will join the big-league bullpen for the first time in his career and will make his MLB debut when he enters a game. The 24-year-old has posted a 3.31 ERA and a 41:14 K:BB across 32.2 innings with Toledo. Alex Lange was optioned to Triple-A and Ryan Kreidler was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.