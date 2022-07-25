Hill will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers may wait until Tuesday to make the transaction official, but the rookie will be rejoining the rotation as a replacement for Rony Garcia (biceps), who will be placed on the 15-day injured list within the next two days. Hill has previously made three starts for the Tigers, with his most recent outing coming in a doubleheader against the White Sox last week when Detroit kicked off its second-half schedule. Over 16 big-league innings, Hill has recorded a 5.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB.