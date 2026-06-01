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Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Could return from IL on Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Torres (oblique) has joined the Tigers at Tropicana Field on Monday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game versus the Rays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Torres appears to be done with his rehab assignment after playing back-to-back games with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday and Sunday. He will receive some rest Monday before returning to the Tigers' active roster Tuesday, barring unforeseen circumstances. Torres has been shelved since early May while battling a left oblique strain.

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