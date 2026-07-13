Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Kicks off rehab assignment

Torres (oblique) played five innings at second base and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his first rehab appearance Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Torres was given the green light to begin a rehab assignment after he completed a running, hitting and defensive progression during the final week before the All-Star break. The 30-year-old is on the mend from a left oblique strain, which sent him back to the shelf June 17 after he had previously missed just over a month with the same injury earlier in the season. He played in just two rehab games before returning from the injury the first time, but the Tigers may take a more conservative approach with Torres' ramp-up program this time around. While a return during the Tigers' first series following the All-Star break could be ambitious, Torres would still appear likely to make it back from the injured list at some point during the final week and a half of July.