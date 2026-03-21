Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Scratched with back tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees due to lower-back tightness.
The severity of Torres' injury is still unknown, but the Tigers should report more details after they take a closer look at him. Spencer Torkelson will replace him as Detroit's designated hitter Saturday, and Zach McKinstry may take over as the Tigers' second baseman if Torres' back forces him to miss Opening Day.
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