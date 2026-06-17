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Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Sits out Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Torres (side) didn't play in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Astros.

The veteran second baseman sustained an apparent left side injury during Monday's contest, and it's already costed him one game. During an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Tuesday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said, "I'm bracing for this being an issue, but I don't know. Hopefully it's just a little cramp or something that caused an issue but that's a total guess," per Jeremy Otto of 97.1 The Ticket. Given the lack of clarity regarding the injury, Torres should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale in Houston, though it wouldn't be surprising if he sits for a second straight game, and perhaps more beyond that.

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