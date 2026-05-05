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Torres (side) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The veteran second baseman is sitting for a third consecutive game after exiting Saturday's contest due to left side tightness. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Torres said he's feeling better and plans to do some baseball work pregame Tuesday, which could allow him to be available off the bench.

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