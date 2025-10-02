Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Four strikeouts in Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 6-3 win over Cleveland, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters across 4.2 innings.
Flaherty turned in a very strong performance in Thursday's do-or-die meeting, giving up just one run on an RBI single from Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning. The right-hander wasn't able to make it through the fifth inning, however, which kept him from earning the win once Detroit took the lead on a sixth-inning homer from Dillon Dingler. Now that the Tigers have earned the right to face the Mariners in the ALDS, Flaherty figures to make at least one more start in the postseason -- possibly during Game 3 on Tuesday.
More News
-
Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Can't stem historic collapse•
-
Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Stuck with 14th loss•
-
Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Looks sharp in eighth win•
-
Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Labors in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Rebounds with strong outing•
-
Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Tagged for eight runs in loss•