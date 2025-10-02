Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 6-3 win over Cleveland, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters across 4.2 innings.

Flaherty turned in a very strong performance in Thursday's do-or-die meeting, giving up just one run on an RBI single from Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning. The right-hander wasn't able to make it through the fifth inning, however, which kept him from earning the win once Detroit took the lead on a sixth-inning homer from Dillon Dingler. Now that the Tigers have earned the right to face the Mariners in the ALDS, Flaherty figures to make at least one more start in the postseason -- possibly during Game 3 on Tuesday.