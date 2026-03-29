Flaherty (0-1) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Flaherty actually retired the first eight batters he faced, but he then gave up three straight singles with two outs in the third inning to allow a run to score, and another Padre crossed the plate on a subsequent fielding error. After an uneventful fourth frame, Flaherty walked three straight batters with one out in the fifth before being pulled. Overall, he tossed just 49 of 89 pitches for strikes, though much of his control issues came late in the outing. Flaherty will look for better results his next time on the mound, which is tentatively slated to be next Saturday at home against St. Louis.